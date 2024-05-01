Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.42 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of HOPE opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $12.51.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

