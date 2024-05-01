Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Rambus had a net margin of 78.14% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Rambus updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Rambus Stock Performance

Rambus stock opened at $54.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.16. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $76.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $324,389.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,415,320.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $324,389.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,791 shares in the company, valued at $15,415,320.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 7,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $487,304.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,948.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,084 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,298. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

