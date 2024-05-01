Paul Kovaleski Sells 1,176 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) EVP Paul Kovaleski sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $96,102.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,314. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PriceSmart Price Performance

Shares of PSMT traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.34. 13,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,294. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.82 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.99 and a 200-day moving average of $76.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PriceSmart Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PriceSmart

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,420,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PriceSmart by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $780,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $408,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSMT. TheStreet upgraded PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PSMT

PriceSmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.