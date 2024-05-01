NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Declares $0.65 Quarterly Dividend

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

NorthWestern Energy Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. NorthWestern Energy Group has a dividend payout ratio of 70.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NorthWestern Energy Group to earn $3.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.5%.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NWE stock opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $60.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.37 and a 200 day moving average of $49.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.60 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NWE. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim raised NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NWE

About NorthWestern Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.