Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Baker Hughes Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Baker Hughes in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BKR. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.94.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $32.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 46.93%.

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 44.0% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

