JD Bancshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (OTCMKTS:JDVB)

JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

JD Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JDVB opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.59. JD Bancshares has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Get JD Bancshares alerts:

JD Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

JD Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for JD Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Southwest Louisiana. The company offers checking, demand, savings, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts; commercial, business, real estate, agricultural, mobile home, vehicle, consumer, and mortgage loans; credit cards; and overdraft protection, wire transfer, bill payment, safe deposit box, automatic clearance house origination, online and mobile banking, merchant, and other banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for JD Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.