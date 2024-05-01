JD Bancshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (OTCMKTS:JDVB)

JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.
JD Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JDVB opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.59. JD Bancshares has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $35.00.
JD Bancshares Company Profile
