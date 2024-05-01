One Media iP Group Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.06 (LON:OMIP)

One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

One Media iP Group Trading Up 5.9 %

One Media iP Group stock opened at GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Wednesday. One Media iP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3.38 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 7.45 ($0.09). The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.06. The company has a market capitalization of £10.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.81.

About One Media iP Group

One Media iP Group Plc engages in the acquisition and exploitation of mixed media intellectual property rights for distribution through the digital medium and traditional media outlets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its mixed media products include music, video, spoken word, and digital books.

