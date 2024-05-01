Tetragon Financial to Issue Dividend of $0.11 (LON:TFG)

Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Tetragon Financial Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of LON:TFG opened at GBX 9.65 ($0.12) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.46. Tetragon Financial has a 12-month low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 10.50 ($0.13). The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85.
About Tetragon Financial
