Tetragon Financial to Issue Dividend of $0.11 (LON:TFG)

Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Tetragon Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of LON:TFG opened at GBX 9.65 ($0.12) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.46. Tetragon Financial has a 12-month low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 10.50 ($0.13). The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85.

About Tetragon Financial

Tetragon Financial Group Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Tetragon Financial Management LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited. It was formerly known as Tetragon Credit Income Fund Limited. Tetragon Financial Group Limited was formed on June 23, 2005 and is domiciled in the Guernsey, Channel Islands.

