Gambling.com Group Limited to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Gambling.com Group in a report released on Thursday, April 25th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gambling.com Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gambling.com Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $32.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.63 million.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gambling.com Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

Gambling.com Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of GAMB opened at $8.65 on Monday. Gambling.com Group has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The firm has a market cap of $321.95 million, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of Gambling.com Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAMB. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Gambling.com Group by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

