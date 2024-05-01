Lee Enterprises (LEE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $155.68 million for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 0.86%.

Lee Enterprises Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE LEE opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47. Lee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Lee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

In other Lee Enterprises news, major shareholder Digital Ltd Quint purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $265,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 763,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,910,430. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 85,599 shares of company stock worth $1,177,335 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

