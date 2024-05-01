SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Posted by on May 1st, 2024

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. SBA Communications updated its FY24 guidance to $13.09-$13.46 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

SBA Communications Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $186.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.56. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $185.23 and a 52-week high of $263.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.75.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SBAC

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

See Also

Earnings History for SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.