SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. SBA Communications updated its FY24 guidance to $13.09-$13.46 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

SBA Communications Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $186.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.56. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $185.23 and a 52-week high of $263.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.75.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SBAC

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.