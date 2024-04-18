Peterson Wealth Services Buys Shares of 16,733 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 16,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.95. 8,647,330 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.98.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

