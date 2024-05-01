Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 760 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000.

ESGV opened at $88.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.45.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

