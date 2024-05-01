Norden Group LLC Has $387,000 Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Norden Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 24.5% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA opened at $404.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $574.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $495.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $469.79.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $595.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $612.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.05.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

