Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDOW. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 804,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,353,000 after purchasing an additional 250,518 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,673,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 149,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 15,009 shares during the period.

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EDOW opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $232.81 million, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.22. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $28.04 and a 12-month high of $34.46.

About First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF

The First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. EDOW was launched on Aug 8, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

