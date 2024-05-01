Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,180 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2,329.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $147,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.11. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $30.54. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

