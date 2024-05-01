Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys 10,915 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 364.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,915 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,546,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,173,000 after acquiring an additional 31,380 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 6.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,676,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,226,000 after purchasing an additional 342,512 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 22.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,974,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,914,000 after buying an additional 724,544 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 11.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,374,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,329,000 after buying an additional 142,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Encompass Health by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,318,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,989,000 after acquiring an additional 29,926 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Encompass Health stock opened at $83.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.64 and a 200-day moving average of $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $57.55 and a 1-year high of $85.84.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 16.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on EHC. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.13.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

