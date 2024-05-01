HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,960 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,025 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 36.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $57.60 on Wednesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $52.16 and a 52 week high of $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.55.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

