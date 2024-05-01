Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Has $329,000 Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $53.97 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.41 and a 1-year high of $59.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.80 and a 200-day moving average of $53.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

