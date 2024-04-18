iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Holdings Lowered by Pacific Wealth Management

Pacific Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,154 shares during the period. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 12.5% of Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pacific Wealth Management owned about 2.22% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $21,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 52,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

QLTA stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $46.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,407. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.80 and a 52 week high of $48.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.64.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

