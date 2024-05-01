Naviter Wealth LLC Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Naviter Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CTO Realty Growth worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 695.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 29,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

NYSE:CTO opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $18.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.10 million, a P/E ratio of 578.83 and a beta of 0.77.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,066.67%.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

