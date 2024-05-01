Certuity LLC Purchases 1,379 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Certuity LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,250,685,000 after buying an additional 1,755,582 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,035,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,989 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 565.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,066 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 338.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,795,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $196,135,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on TXN shares. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.74.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $176.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $160.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

