First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Acquired by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 144.8% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

SKYY opened at $90.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.69. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $97.78.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

