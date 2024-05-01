Norden Group LLC Acquires Shares of 10,278 The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,028,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth $540,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.3% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 27.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Stock Up 6.4 %

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $36.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 11.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMPL. TD Cowen began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

