Certuity LLC Has $691,000 Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Certuity LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $236.34 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.67. The stock has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. UBS Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.36.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

