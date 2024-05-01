Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires 27,302 Shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) by 100.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,302 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HIGH. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF stock opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $25.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.58.

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

