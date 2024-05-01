Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 1,911 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certuity LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 18,040 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 63,511 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMD stock opened at $158.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.59. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $81.02 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $255.96 billion, a PE ratio of 304.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.79.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

