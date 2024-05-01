Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGY. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 537.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 34,724 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 371,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 41,037 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 29.0% in the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,302,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,850,000 after purchasing an additional 55,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.63.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of MGY stock opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $27.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $322.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.95 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 21.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

