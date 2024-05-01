Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 6,889 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,889 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 209,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 21,817 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BTI stock opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $37.27.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

British American Tobacco Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.7431 dividend. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.