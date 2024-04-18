Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Luken Investment Analytics LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,759 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 11.7% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $21,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,623,380,000 after purchasing an additional 52,019 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $425.93. The company had a trading volume of 22,289,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,286,387. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $309.89 and a 52 week high of $449.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $438.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.40.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

