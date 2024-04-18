Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s 6th Largest Position

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 2.5% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,416,206,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,802,530,000 after buying an additional 7,330,815 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 53,716.8% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $749.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,469. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $764.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $657.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $367.35 and a 52-week high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $712.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.46, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

