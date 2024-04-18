Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $62.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $4.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,141,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,368. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $43.77 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.62.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $5,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at $8,996,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

