Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Equitable stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.20. 2,061,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,319. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.42. Equitable has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $38.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Equitable’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,087,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,825,306. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $341,737.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 160,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,506,122.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,087,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,825,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,907 shares of company stock valued at $8,338,649. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Equitable from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

