Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.
Equitable stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.20. 2,061,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,319. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.42. Equitable has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $38.44.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Equitable’s payout ratio is 26.04%.
Several research firms have recently commented on EQH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Equitable from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.
