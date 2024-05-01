Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE: PINE) in the last few weeks:
- 4/22/2024 – Alpine Income Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $23.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2024 – Alpine Income Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Jonestrading from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2024 – Alpine Income Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $18.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/11/2024 – Alpine Income Property Trust is now covered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.
Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Performance
PINE stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.96. 6,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,766. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is -2,750.00%.
Institutional Trading of Alpine Income Property Trust
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alpine Income Property Trust
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.