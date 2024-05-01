Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Gap Up to $54.87

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.87, but opened at $57.71. Praxis Precision Medicines shares last traded at $57.78, with a volume of 8,353 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRAX. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $75.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

The firm has a market cap of $730.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.21.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($3.05) by $0.08. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,037.88% and a negative return on equity of 151.02%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 45.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 409.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 60,342 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 44,585.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 82,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

