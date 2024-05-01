Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Up to $36.57

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.57, but opened at $38.60. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $38.57, with a volume of 4,975,082 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.75.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

