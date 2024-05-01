Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Gap Up to $6.75

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.75, but opened at $7.28. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $7.22, with a volume of 3,367,279 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UEC has been the topic of several research reports. Eight Capital increased their target price on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

Uranium Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.38. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -716.00 and a beta of 1.83.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. Uranium Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uranium Energy

In other Uranium Energy news, Director David Kong sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $177,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,318.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Uranium Energy news, Director David Kong sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $177,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,318.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Volpe Vincent Della sold 84,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $686,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,396.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UEC. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

See Also

