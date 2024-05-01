MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Shares Gap Up to $6.16

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.16, but opened at $6.46. MiMedx Group shares last traded at $6.81, with a volume of 180,140 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on MiMedx Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDXG

MiMedx Group Trading Up 17.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.56.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $86.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.58 million. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 41.12%. As a group, analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 20,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $162,028.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 479,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,674.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MiMedx Group news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $122,320.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 401,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 20,381 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $162,028.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 479,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,674.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,145 shares of company stock valued at $409,378. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiMedx Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDXG. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the third quarter worth $74,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.