Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Invests $891,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $379.71. The stock had a trading volume of 984,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,741,396. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $323.21 and a twelve month high of $398.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $388.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.17.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

