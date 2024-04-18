Curran Financial Partners LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,784,000 after acquiring an additional 583,028 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after acquiring an additional 231,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,270,000 after acquiring an additional 119,948 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.84. The company had a trading volume of 659,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,329. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.55 and its 200-day moving average is $148.51.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.