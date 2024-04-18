Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,533 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 1.8% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $14,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. ESG Planning purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 40,614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $19,774,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $614.75.

Netflix Stock Up 0.5 %

Netflix stock traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $617.03. 2,066,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,210,819. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $604.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $511.17. The company has a market cap of $267.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $315.62 and a fifty-two week high of $639.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

