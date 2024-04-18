Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Invests $330,000 in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030,376 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,869,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $472,464,000 after purchasing an additional 87,516 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,573,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $408,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,297,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $369,688,000 after purchasing an additional 639,467 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $18.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

