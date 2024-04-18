Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.7% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 37,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.17. 4,076,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,438,307. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.41. The company has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.10.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

