Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading Up 0.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Broadcom traded as high as $1,289.46 and last traded at $1,287.08. 621,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,922,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,282.63.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,285.41.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Insider Activity at Broadcom

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $596.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,307.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,115.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.88 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.