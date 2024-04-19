Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.2% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,052,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,302,000 after purchasing an additional 196,507 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 24,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,561,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,382,000 after purchasing an additional 333,502 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.54. 3,106,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,800,038. The stock has a market cap of $368.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $163.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.80.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

