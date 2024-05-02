KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.11.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KBH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their target price on KB Home from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on KB Home from $68.50 to $70.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on KB Home from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Get KB Home alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KB Home

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $65.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.77. KB Home has a 52 week low of $42.11 and a 52 week high of $72.00.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.88%.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 38,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,554,972.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,522.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 433.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.