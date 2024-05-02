RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) CEO Gregory Hayes Sells 89,762 Shares

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RTX opened at $101.21 on Thursday. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $103.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $134.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 92.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.93.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Insight Inv LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

