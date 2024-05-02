V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Receives $17.88 Average PT from Brokerages

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.88.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on V.F. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th.

In related news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 65,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,041.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 65,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 11,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in V.F. by 87.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 189,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 87,934 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at $268,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 8.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 177,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 14,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.27%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

