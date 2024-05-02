Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Steven S. Fendley Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $131,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 423,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,937,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -303.12 and a beta of 0.81. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $21.60.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.39 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

