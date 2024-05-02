Kadant’s (KAI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $360.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Kadant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Kadant Stock Performance

Kadant stock opened at $261.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $310.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.05. Kadant has a one year low of $183.67 and a one year high of $354.02.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.42. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $248.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Kadant’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kadant will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.93%.

Insider Transactions at Kadant

In other news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $288,087.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $288,087.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $2,311,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,853.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,004. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kadant

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,028,000 after purchasing an additional 47,618 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 640.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 118,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,240,000 after acquiring an additional 16,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after acquiring an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

